Explainer-in-brief: Voters, get your id at the ready

Voters will have to give ID in future (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)



The government will have the final say on the controversial topic of voter ID after the elections bill was passed. It will make the local elections the last time voters can cast a ballot without photo ID.

The list of documents accepted includes passports, driving licences, and travel passes for older people such as the Oyster +60 cards and Older Person’s Bus Passes. Student ID cards and 18+ student Oyster cards will instead not be accepted.

This has prompted critics to complain that the bill makes it harder to cast a ballot for young people who are more likely to oppose the government. The government defended the move claiming it will ensure elections are not corrupted, but at the last General Election there were only 33 reported cases of impersonation fraud.

Around two million people lack photo identification in Britain – making the policy a disproportionate regulation to the risk of fraud.