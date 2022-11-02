Explainer-in-brief: The Black Sea grain deal is in jeopardy after Russia’s exit

The Black Sea grain deal was key in ensuring grain could reach parts of the world that would have otherwise gone hungry. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Three more vessels carrying grain left Ukraine yesterday – despite Russia’s withdrawal from the deal that was allowing stocks to leave through the Black Sea. Russia has exited the deal claiming Ukraine is using the safe corridor to attack its ships.

Ukraine, the UN and Turkey are left with coordinating new shipments, in the hope that Russia won’t interfere or attack the ships carrying the grain. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian government of “blackmailing the world with hunger”.

The deal, brokered in July, ensured food for thousands who would have otherwise gone hungry, especially in African countries. Ethiopia is already at risk of famine.

Global wheat prices rose sharply on Monday after Russia’s exit from the deal. Putin’s decision risks re-destabilising a global supply chain that’s been continuously shaken to the core since the war started.