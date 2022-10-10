Explainer-in-brief: Sturgeon takes her fight to the courts

Nicola Sturgeon will make the case for a second independence referendum in front of the Supreme Court. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – Pool / Getty Images)

This week, the Supreme Court will hear Nicola Sturgeon’s arguments for a second independence referendum. The Scottish leader has long argued that the UK leaving the European Union changed the rules of the game – and she will put her case to the courts tomorrow.

Both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have ignored Sturgeon’s demands. Labour too has said they wouldn’t make a deal with the SNP.

Sturgeon believes her majority is a mandate for an IndyRef2 and has set up the next elections as a fight for independence as well. If the Supreme Court says no – which Sturgeon is likely banking on – it will be used as another example of “the will of the Scottish people being denied”.

Parliamentary sovereignty means it is unlikely the judges will agree with Sturgeon and will ultimately throw the thorn back to Parliament.