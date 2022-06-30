Explainer-in-brief: Sajid Javid’s digital-first push for the NHS

Sajid Javid has said the NHS must embrace modernisation or it risks falling behind

Yesterday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid unveiled more details of his plan to drive digital transformation across the NHS. Speaking at Policy Exchange, he said that “we must modernise and adapt or we will fall behind”. His strategy focuses on three areas: the NHS app, digital provision across the board and new technologies.

A lot of focus will be on the app, that should become “an assistant in our pocket”. Javid wants 75 per cent of adults in England to have it by 2024.

Around £2bn will be invested in the digital foundations of the NHS, to ensure patients’ data is digitalised and accessible at every point of care – something that can make a lifesaving difference in critical situations.

We are likely to hear more about new technologies – robots performing surgery and remote monitoring of patients’ conditions from home – in the coming months. A fair question in the meantime is, how do we make all of this accessible to older and less tech-savvy patients?