Explainer-in-brief: Politicians dalliance with the celeb limelight

The scandal of the week seems to be Matt Hancock having the Tory whip removed after announcing he would appear on the reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity”.

The ex-Health Secretary is not the first politician to appear on the show – Nadine Dorries went on in 2012, famously eating kangaroo testicles. Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson also made an appearance in the jungle contest.

Some politicians find it impossible to stay away from television; Boris Johnson had his own moment of stardom on “Have I Got News For You”. Penny Mordaunt, as everyone was reminded of during the summer leadership campaign, went on “Splash!”, the show where celebrities “learn how to dive”.

Former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls is well remembered for his time on “Strictly Come Dancing” – especially for his Gangnam style performance. Labour MP Jess Phillips also hosted “Have I Got News For You” for the modest sum of £15,000.