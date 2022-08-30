Explainer-in-brief: A lengthy election battle finally drawing to a close

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have taken part in several televised leadership debates

After an excruciatingly hot summer of Tory hustings, there are now three days left to the end of the ballot to decide who will be the next Conservative leader – and prime minister.

The vote will close this Friday at 2 pm. The final result will be announced next Monday, as MPs return to Westminster after the summer break.

It is already widely believed that Liz Truss will win the race. Some have even called for the race to stop earlier, claiming it has been clear for weeks that Rishi Sunak doesn’t stand a chance to win.

Disgraced ex-PM Boris Johnson will hand in his resignation to the Queen on the 6th of September, leaving his throne to an unwanted heir.

With a new prime minister in place, the government will hopefully be able to focus on much needed policy-making – a task that’s been all but paused over the summer.