Expect Victor to be Rapid when Guyon goes for home

French jockey Maxime Guyon rides Victor The Rapid for Pierre Ng on Wednesday.

TAKING a chance on VICTOR THE RAPID could be worth it in the hope he can bounce back to form in division one of the Tai Tam Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The former UK galloper was a winner at Chelmsford as a two-year-old when trained by Phil McEntee but has not been the most consistent of gallopers since beginning a new career in Hong Kong, however there are reasons to believe he now has a golden opportunity to gain his second win in the city.

Last season he decimated similar company over the course and distance in July and subsequently finished a close-up third to smart Regal Gem and Storming Dragon, racing off level weights against those two useful performers.

Upped 12 pounds in the ratings during the summer break following those performances, he has since found it tough going racing against better company, but now finds himself back into a Class Four.

The Pierre Ng stable are back in form after a couple of quiet months – they had a winner at Sha Tin on Sunday – and it’s interesting the trainer has reached for the services of four-time French champion jockey Maxime Guyon.

The 36-year-old has a contract to ride in Hong Kong until the beginning of March and has had plenty of success in the city in the past, with successes in the HK Derby and twice riding winners of the Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Vase in recent times.

Draw eight may look awkward on paper for the five-year-old, but he shows his best form when ridden quietly at the back, and, given some luck in running, can prove too good for his rivals when Guyon presses the ‘go’ button down the home straight.

POINTERS

Victor The Rapid 1.10pm Happy Valley