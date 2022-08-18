Exclusive: Three names Iain Milligan as new Chief Network Officer to drive 5G rollout

Three UK today announced that Iain Milligan will become the new Chief Network Officer (CNO), leading the rollout of the firm’s 4G and 5G rollout.

Milligan will be heading up Three’s ongoing £2 billion+ investment in its network, which includes a massive programme to upgrade the 4G network.

In addition, he will oversee the switch off of Three’s 3G network by the end of 2024, with resources redirected to both 4G and 5G.

Milligan brings almost two decades’ of experience to the role, having first joined the company in October 2005.

Milligan will take over from Carlo Melis on 1 September, who will be leaving Three UK after nearly three years with the company to join Three’s sister company, Wind Tre.

Commenting on his appointment, Milligan said: “It is an honour and a privilege to become Three’s Chief Network Officer after 17 years at the company during which connectivity has transformed the way we all live. I am looking forward to continuing Carlo’s work and building a big network for customers and businesses up and down the country.”

Meanwhile, Three UK and Three Ireland’s Chief Technical Officer David Hennessy said: “With seventeen years of experience at Three, Iain’s understanding of the company and its operations will drive the next stage of our network development as we continue the rollout of the UK’s fastest 5G network and build an even better 4G network.”