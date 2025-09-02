Exclusive: Octopus Investments appoints new CEO

Retail asset management platform Octopus Investments has appointed Erin Platts, former chief executive of HSBC Innovation Banking, as its new CEO.

Octopus Investments, the UK’s largest investor in AIM listed companies, is a branch of the financial services company, Octopus Group.

It holds £9.9bn in funds under management.

Platts will succeed Octopus Group co-founder and CEO, Simon Rogerson, who has been acting CEO of Octopus Investments alongside his other role.

Erin Platts, former chief executive of HSBC Innovation Banking

Octopus Investments has appointed Platts as the acting CEO, effective immediately. She will be the platform’s permanent chief executive following regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

She will also continue as CEO of Octopus Ventures, the company’s venture capital arm, creating a dual leadership position.

Platts joined the company in January 2025, following nearly two decades in her previous role at HSBC Innovation Banking.

Octopus looks to evolve with new leader

Rogerson said, “We are always evolving our strategy and expanding into new areas to reach our full potential.”

“Erin is exactly the kind of leader that the business needs to fulfil these ambitions, as she has already proven in leading Octopus Ventures, she’s as straightforward as she is business minded.”

Platts said, “The opportunity to work cross functionally with this talented group of people, to build on our market position and power us on our next stage of growth, is very exciting to me.”

“I plan on keeping my eye on the prize: providing a world class experience for the people that trust us with their ambitions.”