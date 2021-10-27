Exclusive: LSE signs partnership with investing platform The Growth Stage

The London Stock Exchange has signed a partnership deal with investing platform The Growth Stage which will bring together private and institutional investors and high-growth, scaling firms.

The Growth Stage operates behind a paywall and offers investors the chance to screen growing firms for opportunities, whilst being given clear transparent detail on when firms are looking to raise.

The Growth Stage currently houses more than 50 companies from 12 different countries looking to raise more than a billion.

The partnership will strengthen the Growth Stage’s offering whilst also giving the London Stock Exchange the chance to identify future UK listings.

The Growth Stage has already onboarded a number of venture capital, private equity, mutual, pension, hedge and growth funds.

The platform allows companies to give themselves a ‘traffic light’ – with red meaning a firm isn’t seeking funding in the next year, yellow meaning a raise is on the way, and green meaning they are in the raising stage.

The platform says this gives investors the chance to assess management and a firm months ahead of a raise.

