London energy startup Dare poaches former Monarch and Betfred finance whizz Barry Nightingale

Barry Nightingale previously held positions at Wejo, The Restaurant Group, Monarch Airlines and Betfred.

London-based energy tech company Dare revealed to City A.M. it has recruited Barry Nightingale as its new Chief Financial Officer, in what is said to be a major hire as the fundraising expert gained worked for a range of large UK firms.

Nightingale previously held positions, including Chief Financial Officer and Finance Director, at Wejo, The Restaurant Group, Monarch Airlines, Betfred and webuyanycar.com, owner of UK Car Group.

Dare stated that his senior management experience and expertise in large-scale equity events and fundraising has resulted in secured equity of just over £5bn to date.

A visibly pleased Ayman Rahman, CEO and founder of Dare, shared with City A.M. that Nightingale will “significantly expand the breadth of experience at the C-level.”

He said: “Barry will ensure that Dare is scalable and remains innovative as we gear up for the next chapter of growth and success.”

The role of CFOs was evolving well before the pandemic, becoming more “visionary than fiduciary,” Rahman continued. “So Dare will greatly benefit from the arrival of a CFO who is: digitally minded, a change agent who understands the value of making strategic and meaningful investments and driving innovation in the energy sector,” he explained.

In addition, Nightingale said “there is a great deal of value that a CFO can bring to a company before it thinks about an initial public offering or equity event.”

“Beyond the balance sheet and the opportunity to drive ESG efforts across the Dare business, I like what the company stands for in terms of its ambitions, ethics and diversity. It’s authentically part of Dare’s DNA,” he concluded.

Headquartered in London, Dare has just over 100 employees bringing considerable experience across energy trading and markets, data science and technology. The business focuses on 3 key areas: Energy, power and renewables trading, asset optimisation and investing in renewables.