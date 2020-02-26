Exclusive: Javid to make first statement since exit

Sajid Javid will today make a short statement in Parliament, his first public intervention since he resigned as chancellor just under a fortnight ago.

Javid stepped down after being asked to fire his aides by the Prime Minister as part of a drastic reorganisation of Number 10 and 11 Downing Street.

Refusing, Javid said “no self-respecting minister” could accept such a condition.

A source close to the former chancellor said that the statement, coming after Prime Minister’s Questions around 12:30pm, would be “constructive and positive”.

Javid’s exit came just four weeks ahead of the 11 March Budget— the first since Britain’s departure from the EU. He was swiftly replaced by Rishi Sunak, the Conservative MP for Richmond who had been tipped as a “rising star” within the party.

Boris Johnson’s chief aide Dominic Cummings has faced increasing criticism in recent weeks over his management style within government and his proposed “shake-up” of Whitehall.

Cummings was met with backlash for comments made ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, in which he said: “I’ll see half of you next week” — apparently making light of the fact that several advisers would lose their jobs.

Earlier this week it emerged that government is set to appoint a new civil service official to oversee the working conditions of special advisers and those working close to the PM.