Exclusive: Grind teams up with Soho House to conquer the States as coffee brand opens first branch in LA

Grind has opened its first branch outside London, in sunny LA

City A.M. can reveal this morning that cult London coffee brand Grind has opened its first site outside the UK by taking its business model across the pond.

David Abrahamovitch, the company’s CEO and co-founder, told this paper today that Grind the chain’s first non-London branch has opened its doors in Los Angeles, California.

In partnership with Soho House – inside the new Soho.Home.Studio in Los Angeles – the 9,000 sq ft retail space is located on the well-known Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood.

A visibly excited Abrahamovitch further revealed that “we’re opening around five new locations this year, including the one in Los Angeles.”

There are currently eight branches across London and a 15,000 sq ft roastery in Bermondsey.

He shared with City A.M. “We’ve got a lot of exciting things to come! As well as opening our store in LA, we’re also expanding to several locations in the UK – some on our own and others in partnership with some amazing brands.”

“There’s also a few updates in the pipeline for our online business, which we just launched for customers in the US and EU as well as the UK. Watch this space!”

An in-depth interview with Abrahamovitch can be found here.

