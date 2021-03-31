Exclusive: FCA continues hiring spree with former Blackstone and Treasury man

The City regulator has added another big name to its senior team with the hire of former Blackstone and HM Treasury man Ramesh Chhabra.

Chhabra will serve as FCA boss Nikhil Rathi’s Senior Adviser.

It is the latest in a series of senior appointments made by Rathi as he seeks to put the body on a more nimble footing.

Last month Rathi announced former Blackrock executive Stephanie Cohen will join as Chief Operating Officer and the hire of Sarah Pritchard from the National Economic Crime Centre to run the body’s market supervision efforts.

Chhabra joins after six years in the private sector, latterly leading communications in Europe for private equity giant Blackstone, having headed up the London Stock Exchange Group’s communications work before that.

Before that he worked as Press Secretary to Chancellor George Osborne, a role in which he carved out a reputation as one of Westminster’s most effective behind-the-scenes professionals.

He will work closely with Rathi on driving through the CEO’s priorities, including the maintaining of open markets after Brexit and embracing new tech both inside the organisation and in the financial world.