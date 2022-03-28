Exclusive: Cynergy Bank’s new London property director is former head of Lloyds’ capital team

Mitesh Hathi

The former head of Lloyds’ property team in the capital has been unveiled as the new London director of Cynergy Bank.

Mitesh Hathi will head the bank’s expanded team of 19, with more than £1.1bn on its balance sheet.

They will will focus on small and medium sized firms in the capitals’s £2m-20m bracket, in a bid to grow by 25 per cent in 2022 and loan £1bn to customers.

Hathi, who joined Cynergy in January, brings more than two decades of experience in the industry. He said: “The single most important element to being successful in London is having a real detailed understanding of the unique market we are fortunate to operate in”.

Cynergy’s managing director for banking distribution, Ravi Sidhoo, commented: “Using the latest digital tools whilst maintaining the depth of our personal relationships, we will continue to expand in the region.

“Mitesh’s leadership will be hugely important in helping us gain market share and achieve our aspirations”

The team also includes five relationship directors, who will support the new London boss.