Exclusive: Coronavirus sees boost in internal hiring

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred firms to look inwards when it comes to hiring for new roles, City A.M. can reveal.

New data from LinkedIn shows that internal hiring at UK firms rose 20 per cent compared to last year between April and August.

Other countries around the world are experiencing a similar surge in internal promotions, like Germany, where the rate of such hiring is up 25 per cent.

With the continued uncertainty from the coronavirus crisis meaning that organisations are finding it harder than ever to hire external candidates, opportunities for internal candidates to move up the ranks have jumped.

Additional research from LinkedIn shows that 31 per cent of UK business leaders are focused on giving employees the opportunity to move into different roles internally in the next six months.

And 64 per cent of recruitment specialists now say that internal hiring has become a priority for them due to the pandemic.

Janine Chamberlin, senior director at LinkedIn, said: “The continued uncertainty around Covid-19 has meant that many companies are looking to tap existing employees for new opportunities within their organisations.

“This presents excellent internal mobility and professional development opportunities for individuals who want to learn new skills, gain a different experience and progress within their company.”

To carry out the survey, LinkedIn analysed the share of employees changing their job title to a dissimilar role within the same organisation to uncover the rate at which companies are filling open roles with existing employees.