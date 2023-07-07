Exclusive: City of London Corporation will ‘explain and retain’ two slave owner statues with plaques

William Beckford statue at Guildhall

Links to slavery in the Square Mile will be tackled plaques on two statues of controversial historic figures, following a planning application lodged this week.

City A.M. can exclusively reveal the City of London Corporation is looking to affix explainers on statues for two-time Lord Mayor William Beckford and former MP and philanthropist Sir John Cass, both of whom had links to slavery.

The move is part of the Square Mile’s “retain and explain” policy, backed by its decision-making body, the Courts of Common Council, for both statues which are situated at Guildhall.

The approach will mean historic landmarks and statues stay in place, but educate the public about any links to slavery, in a bid to make the Square Mile more open to minority communities.

It has partnered with arts and heritage charity Culture& who will commission designers, writers and poets, with wording to be devised by a panel.

The plaques will be installed later this year, after Listed Building Consent was applied for, this week.

It comes as the City of London has ramped up its focus on culture in recent years, announcing last year, a multi-million pound development in the Square Mile will be the new home to the Migration Museum.

The City was historically a major port for both trading – and for those arriving in the country.

In 2021, the Corporation decided it would not remove the statues, as critics called on it to recognise the two public figures’ roles in the slave trade formerly.

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman Chris Hayward said: “The application for Listed Building Consent is the next step towards making a permanent and highly visible change to statues of two men whose lives were inextricably linked with the horrific transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans.

“This has been a process which has taken some time but it’s important we make sure we do this right, working closely with people from black and minority ethnic communities whose ancestors were victims of slavery.

“Subject to Listed Building Consent being granted, the plaques will present a frank assessment of how these men, and the City of London as a whole, profited from the evil trade in human beings.”

According to the corporation, the decision will be made with Historic England, and the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has the power to make the final call.

A statue of Sir John Cass in Guildhall

Cass – whose name was also removed from the title of City University’s business school in 2020 – was a major figure in the Royal African Company, which made much of its money directly from the slave trade.

Cass went on to donate chunks of his fortune to philanthropic causes throughout the City of London in the early 18th century.



“Installing these plaques is part of our commitment to confronting openly and honestly the City’s links with slavery and working to ensure the Square Mile is a place where people of all backgrounds feel welcome”, said chair of the City of London Corporation’s equality, diversity & inclusion sub-sommittee Andrien Meyers.



“The slave trade is a stain on our history and explaining the roles that these two men played in it is a vital step forward in creating a more inclusive City.”