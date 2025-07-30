Exclusive: Arsenal star joins athlete investors in UK fitness brand Hytro

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has become one of the lastest investors in Hytro

Arsenal star Jurrien Timber has joined a growing group of athletes investing in Hytro, the UK-based blood flow restriction brand used by leading sports teams and space missions.

Timber, his twin brother Quinten, who is also a Netherlands international, and NFL player Benjamin St-Juste, a cornerback for the LA Chargers have all made investments via athlete-led angel syndicate Joyned Capital.

They join existing Hytro investors who include former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton, tennis player Cameron Norrie and Buffalo Bills defensive end Casey Toohill.

Skin In The Game, an investment group that focuses on sports and performance innovation, also took part in the latest funding round, understood to be worth in the region of £2m.

It comes as Hytro gears up for further international expansion after securing a US patent for its wearable blood flow restriction (BFR) products, which are used to maximise training efficiency and improve recovery.

“Performance and recovery are everything in modern football. Hytro is changing the game in both,” said Jurrien Timber.

“I’ve experienced the benefits of BFR training first-hand, and what impressed me most about Hytro is how easy it is to use, whether you’re a pro or just training at home. This is a product built for the future, and I believe Hytro can take it to the next level.”

Hytro used by England rugby and Nasa

Hytro wearables are used by the England, Wales and Samoa rugby teams, while the brand also has deals in the NFL, NBA, Premier League, Formula 1 and professional cycling.

Sales have increased by 80 per cent in the last year, Hytro said. It is targeting sport and fitness for further growth but its products have also been used on Nasa and Space X missions.

“To secure investment from respected athletes like Jurrien, Quinten, and Benjamin is a huge validation of our product, our team, and our mission,” said Hytro CEO and co-founder Raj Thiruchelvarajah.

“These are players who demand the best from their bodies and know the value of real performance technology. Combined with our newly granted US patent, this moment represents a step-change in our US growth strategy.

“We’re building real traction with elite coaches, teams, and partners across the States. This is just the beginning.”

Hytro makes wearable blood flow restriction products designed to help with training and recovery

BFR going from labs to widespread use

Hytro is also backed by venture capital and is currently running another funding round that will close later this year.

Joyned Capital founder and CEO Jason Esseboom said: “Hytro is the kind of company we get excited about – simple, proven tech, already winning with elite teams, and a clear runway for global scale.

“The product has proven its value across football, rugby, the NBA, Formula 1, tennis, and the NFL – thereby earning the trust of top athletes and coaches over multiple seasons. We’re proud to support Hytro as they lead the next wave of performance innovation.”

Skin In The Game co-founder and CEO Scott Newall said: “For decades, BFR has been confined to research labs and elite training facilities. Hytro is the first company to make it accessible at scale.

“Trusted by elite athletes and coaches across professional sports, and now showing promise for space, military and clinical applications – Hytro are not just selling apparel – they are defining a new category within human performance.”