Exclusive: App platform Airtable backs London with first international HQ in Shoreditch

US app building platform Airtable has today announced it will open its first international headquarters in London as it looks to ramp up expansion into European, African and Middle Eastern markets.

The San Francisco headquartered firm, which is valued at $11bn, is planning to hire 70 staff for its Shoreditch office this year and has appointed Tony Cheema as vice president for EMEA to oversee the expansion.

Cheema, who has held leadership roles at tech firms Oracle and Datadog, said that London provided a way for the firm to engage with the region.

“Building a large presence in London allows us to deepen relationships with our EMEA-based customers and join London’s thriving tech community,” he said.

“The UK is not only our largest EMEA market and one of our fastest growing anywhere in the world, it has a rich community of talent where we look forward to growing in the years to come.”

Airtable raised $735m funding in December from backers including Salesforce and Michael Dell; which doubled its valuation from its funding round in May.



The firm works with a number of big name clients in the US including Amazon, Netflix and Nike, and it works with 80 per cent of the Fortune 100.