Ex-Sainsbury’s director to share helm of government Environment Agency

Judith Batchelar at a conference on the impacts of climate change in 2019 (Twitter/ @SarahLFairburn)

Environment secretary George Eustice has appointed the former Sainsbury’s director as deputy chair of the government’s Environment Agency.

Retail veteran Judith Batchelar will step into the new role at the beginning of April as current deputy chair Richard Macdonald’s term ends.

Batchelar, who resigned from Sainsbury’s after 16 years last May, worked in the food and drink industry for over 35 years, before moving into retail at Marks and Spencer.

The retail veteran will hold the position for three years and receive around £21,000 per year, based on a time commitment of five days a month.

The incoming deputy chair is also chair of the government’s AgriTech Council and a trustee of The Royal Botanic Gardens Kew.

Batchelar will work closely with chair Emma Howard Boyd, an ex officio board member of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.