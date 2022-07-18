Ex-No. 10 comms chief Jack Doyle heads for Square Mile PR firm

A FORMER Daily Mail political journalist who became Boris Johnson’s Director of Communications will take a senior role at City PR firm Headland, City A.M. can reveal.

Jack Doyle, who resigned from an embattled Downing Street in February, will become a partner at the Cannon Street outfit.

Doyle is the latest in a line of former political operatives to find a new home in the Square Mile’s many PR consultancies. Sir Craig Oliver, who served as David Cameron’s press chief, can now be found at Finsbury after a spell at Teneo. Amber Rudd, the former Home Secretary, jumped ship from Teneo alongside Oliver late last year.

Boris Johnson’s former business adviser Alex Hickman is reported to be himself heading to Teneo in the near future. Other SW1 operators, including former Sajid Javid adviser Nick King and think tank communications chief Nick Faith, have set up their own firms.