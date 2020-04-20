Former Home Office chief Sir Philip Rutnam has launched legal action against home secretary Priti Patel.

Sir Philip, who was the most senior civil servant in the department, today lodged an employment tribunal claim for unfair dismissal and whistleblowing against Priti Patel, according to civil service union FDA.

A government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

The former permanent secretary resigned in February, claiming he had been “the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign”.

“I have received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands,” Sir Philip said in his resignation statement. “Behaviour that created fear and needed some bravery to call out.”

Last month the Cabinet Office launched an investigation into alleged bullying by Priti Patel, who has denied the allegations of bullying and has received the backing of the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson said any claims would “of course” be investigated. But he praised Patel as an “outstanding” home secretary who was “delivering change”.

In a statement today FDA general secretary Dave Penmansaid: “On 29 February 2020, Sir Philip Rutnam resigned as permanent secretary of the Home Office, indicating that he intended to pursue a claim of constructive dismissal.

“Following his resignation, the FDA instructed Gavin Mansfield QC, head of Littleton Chambers and employment law specialist, as counsel to advise Sir Philip, supported by Clive Howard, senior principal lawyer, Employment and Partnership at Slater and Gordon.

“This morning, Sir Philip, with the support of his legal team and the FDA, submitted a claim to the employment tribunal for unfair (constructive) dismissal and whistleblowing against the Home Secretary.

“Sir Philip will not be making any further comment at this time.”