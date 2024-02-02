Ex-head of Dentons’ Saudi operations files London lawsuit against the firm

The former managing partner of the Saudi office of the largest law firm in the world, by size, has filed a lawsuit in London, seven years after he left the firm.

Amgad Husein led Dentons’ Saudi Arabia operations while he was at the firm between 2007 to 2017. While there, his work primarily focused on major American, European and Asian banking, industrial and corporate institutions doing business in Saudi Arabia.

Dentons operates in association with The Law Firm of Wael A. Alissa, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading law firms. The firm is located in both Riyadh, office opened in 2007 and Jeddah, office opened in 2017.

Husein left the law firm in 2017 and according to his LinkedIn, he does not have any current company listed as employment.

This week, the High Court filing system shows that Husein has filed a breach of contract claim against Dentons. The claim was filed to the Business and Property Courts, which is a specialist court within the High Court.

The system doesn’t state which law firm he instructed but it does note his barrister as 10KBW’s Sham Uddin. Dentons’ legal representative to defend this claim is not yet known.

Both Dentons and Husein were contacted for comment.