Ex-CEO of Coca-Cola EU and founder of Café Rouge join Deliveroo’s board

Deliveroo has confirmed a board shuffle today by hiring two new non-executive directors, to help keep up with its growing partnerships.

Dominique Reiniche and Karen Jones are set to join the board, just as the company is to ramp up its online delivery capabilities with Waitrose.

“They join at an important time for Deliveroo as we build on the opportunities ahead of us as a public company. They will provide a valuable and fresh perspective to support the company’s continued growth,” chair of Deliveroo, Claudia Arney, said.

Read more: Waitrose expands Deliveroo partnership to 150 stores, creating 400 jobs

Former CEO of Coca-Cola Europe, Reiniche will join the company on 1 May as a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees, alongside the board of directors.

With extensive experience in consumer marketing, Reiniche is currently a non-executive director of PayPal Luxembourg.

“I am delighted to bring my long-standing experience of European markets, both as a senior executive and as a non-executive to the Deliveroo board,” Reiniche added.

Jones, who also joins the audit committee on 1 June, was previously the founder of Café Rouge and CEO of Spirit Group.

Currently executive chair of Prezzo, and chair of Hawksmoor and Mowgli, Jones has also sat on remuneration committees at Asos and Booker.

Deliveroo dipped slightly in its share price this morning by 0.46 per cent to 240.90p.

Read more: Hedge fund Odey takes short position against Deliveroo after disastrous IPO