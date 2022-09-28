Everyman hails ‘progress on all fronts’ as losses narrow to £798k

The cinema group has narrowed its losses

Cinema group Everyman said it had seen “progress on all fronts” this morning after it shrank its pandemic losses and notched a jump in revenues to £40.7m in the six months to June.

The independent cinema group said today that its losses before tax had narrowed to £798,000, down from a hefty £9.19m loss in the same period a year earlier.

Bosses said revenues had been driven by a surge in admissions and healthy spending per head as filmgoers were drawn back to the big screen by a crop of blockbusters in the first six months of the year.

“The first half of the financial year has been a period of progress on all fronts, with healthy admissions growth and robust spend per head, suggesting we are now back on track following the turbulence of recent years,” said chief Alex Scrimgeour.

“Despite reduced film output due to the effect of low production during the pandemic, we’ve enjoyed three of the ten highest-ever box office releases in the past twelve months.”

Scrimgeous said he was now confident for the period ahead with film production back to normal levels.

Everyman is eyeing fresh openings in the months ahead with a four-screen venue in Egham having opened its doors this month and a Durham site slated for opening in November.

“The acceleration of our openings strategy is now well underway and we are excited about the wealth of opportunities emerging to bolster and supplement the Everyman brand outside of the core proposition,” Scrimgeour said.