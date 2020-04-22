Eurozone consumer confidence hits lows last seen in financial crisis

European consumer confidence tumbled this month towards the record lows seen during the financial crisis in 2009 as the continent braces itself for a deep recession caused by coronavirus lockdowns.

The European Commission (EC) today said its gauge of consumer confidence for the Eurozone fell to minus 22.7 points, down from minus 11.6 in March.

Last month’s figure was a five-year low, but sentiment among European consumers has worsened as the coronavirus crisis has intensified. The EC said the gauge had dropped “close to the record lows recorded during the Great Recession in 2009”.

More to follow.