Eurostar boss steps down passing the baton to rail veteran Gwendoline Cazenave

Cazenave will replace Dumas starting from 1 October.

Gwendoline Cazenave will replace Jacques Damas as chief executive of Eurostar Group, as the French businessman steps down after two years at the rail operator’s helm.

The railway veteran will officially take over on 1 October, having spent two decades working in the industry.

A former executive at French state-owned rail company SNCF, Cazenave has been a partner at management consultancy Oliver Wyman working on the EU transport services market for the last two years.

Commenting on the appointment, Christophe Fanichet – chief executive of SNCF subsidiary, SNCF Voyageurs – and Alain Krakovitch – chairman of the Eurostar board – said: “With her strong experience, Gwendoline Cazenave will continue to successfully bring together Eurostar and Thalys, promoting the development of rail transport in Europe and creating a business which will meet the growing demand for sustainable mobility.

“Offering passengers the largest international high-speed network in Western Europe, the combined business will accelerate the recovery of both Eurostar and Thalys from the pandemic.”

Eurostar Group was officially established as a holding following the merger between Eurostar and French-Belgian high-speed operator Thalys.

Launched in 2019, the merger was finalised in May 2022 after the European Commission gave the green light.