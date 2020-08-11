Eurostar blames coronavirus for scrapping wi-fi on most seats

Eurostar has blamed coronavirus for its decision to take away wi-fi from all seats, except for passengers in the premium section.

The decision had caused some anger on social media, causing a Eurostar spokesperson to explain the situatoin.

They said that Eurostar had to “review and amend some of the services we offer” and that one of these was the onboard internet connection.

The rail franchise told the BBC in a statement that it would now be reinstating wi-fi in all parts of its trains.

“Following an unprecedented fall in demand across the travel industry, we made some temporary changes to simplify our business. This included the wi-fi connectivity offered on board,” a spokesperson said.

“We are pleased to say that wi-fi is now available on board and is free throughout all classes of service.”

Eurostar is also bracing for a potential government decision to impose a travel quarantine on Belgium, which would likely result in a dip in passenger numbers.

Currently, there is quarantine-free travel from Brussels to London, however increasing Covid numbers in Belgium may change this as early as this week.