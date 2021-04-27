The European Parliament has branded Brexit a “historic mistake” as MEPs prepare to officially pass the Brexit trade deal later today.

The deal was provisionally ratified by the 27 EU ambassadors in December to ensure it came into law by the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December, however MEPs wanted more time to scrutinise the 1,600-page deal.

While parliament is expected to pass the deal, a resolution has also been added to censure the UK over Brexit and the current situation in Northern Ireland that is also expected to pass.

It says “the UK’s withdrawal from the EU is a historic mistake and recalls that the EU has always respected the UK’s decision while insisting that the UK must also accept the consequences of leaving the EU.”

The resolution also hits out at the lack of provisions for financial and other services in the UK-EU Brexit trade deal.

It says that “it is a logical consequence of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU and in particular the ending of freedom of movement, that the opportunities for the UK’s largely service-based economy are vastly reduced.”

The UK and EU have rowed for months over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which sees Northern Ireland follow the EU’s customs union and single market rules.

This so-called border in the Irish sea has infuriated some Northern Irish unionists.

The EU last month launched legal action against the UK for deciding to unilaterally postpone checks on supermarket goods, parcels and medicines going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until October in order to better prepare businesses.

The move, which was done without telling the EU, infuriated Brussels officials who claimed it was a breach of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The EU’s defacto Brexit minister Lord David Frost is holding ongoing talks with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to come to a resolution on the Northern Ireland Protocol.