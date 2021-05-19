European car sales soar 250 per cent after lockdown

European car sales soared back from lockdown lows last month, new figures from continental auto body ACEA showed today.

Sales across the EU, EFTA, and UK rose 256 per cent altogether, rising from just over 292,000 cars last April to nearly 1.1m a year on.

The massive rise is down to the fact that a year ago all of Europe was under lockdown, with car showrooms completely shut.

In the EU, sales are now back to levels last seen in 2013/2014, with about 860,000 vehicles sold during April.

The best performing brand, in terms of growth, was Jaguar Land Rover, which saw sales rise 900 per cent from 1,765 to 17,652.

Newly formed Stellantis, the result of a merger between existing giants PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler, sold 213,256 vehicles.

That makes it the second largest auto group in Europe, behind VW, which sold 246,142 vehicles.

