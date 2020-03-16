EU watchdog tightens short-selling rules as coronavirus sell off worsens

The European Union’s markets watchdog has tightened rules on the short-selling of stocks in a bid to calm markets as equities plunged again over fears the coronavirus pandemic will tip economies into recession.



The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) announced this morning that it lowered the threshold for reporting short-selling — essentially a bet that a company’s share price will fall — to regulators.



ESMA said the move was a “precautionary action” that was essential for authorities to monitor developments in markets “under the exceptional circumstances linked to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”.



In a statement, the watchdog said the measure “can support more stringent action if required to ensure the orderly functioning of EU markets, financial stability and investor protection”.



“ESMA considers that the current circumstances constitute a serious threat to market confidence in the EU, and that the proposed measure is appropriate and proportionate to address the current threat level to EU financial markets,” it added.



The coronavirus outbreak has sent equities across the globe tumbling by record amounts as investor panic over the virus’s economic impact grows.



Last week, Italian and Spanish regulators banned the short selling of some equities after the countries’ exchanges were hit by some of the worst market drops in history.



European exchanges, which fell the most on record last Thursday, continued to plummet this morning after a second emergency rate cut by the US Federal Reserve failed to reassure investors.



Short-sellers, who profit when a stock’s price falls, will now have to notify the relevant regulator if their short position in a listed EU company reaches 0.1 per cent of its issued share capital.



Previously, short-sellers were only required to disclose short positions of 0.2 per cent or more, and publicly declare positions of 0.5 per cent or more.

