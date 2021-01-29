EU says AstraZeneca contract contains ‘binding orders’ as vaccine row intensifies

The European Union’s contract with AstraZeneca for its Covid-19 vaccine contains binding orders, the EU Commission head said on Friday.

Ursula von der Leyen has demanded a plausible explanation from the UK-based vaccine maker for delivery hold-ups, describing the contract as “crystal clear”.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot defended the drug maker earlier this week, claiming the contract compelled the company to make its “best effort”, rather than meet set deadlines.

Von der Leyen insists that a best-effort delivery clause was only valid during the time where it was unclear whether AstraZeneca could develop a vaccine.

She said the contract contained clear delivery amounts for December and the first three quarters of 2021, and mentioned four production sites, two of which are in Britain.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has also been locked in rows with Soriot over his comments, deeming them “not correct or acceptable”.

The EU has urged AstraZeneca to divert supplies from Britain to meet their promises.

Fight for supplies

Europe’s fight to secure vaccines intensified on Thursday when the EU warned drug companies such as AstraZeneca that it would use legal means or block exports unless shots were delivered as promised.

The disputes deepen as vaccination centres in Germany, France and Spain were forced to cancel appointments due to jab shortages.

European regulators are expected to decide on Friday whether to approve AstraZeneca, in the wake of Germany’s vaccine committee claiming the jab should only be given to people aged below 65.

The committee has questioned the lack of evidence to confirm the vaccine’s effectiveness in the elderly, but Boris Johnson insists British health authorities believe the vaccine works across all age groups.

