EU court adviser green-lights airline passenger data law

The European Court of Justice’s general advocate said the law does not break the bloc’s existing regulation on data protection. (Photo/G. Fessy/CJUE)

The European Court of Justice’s advocate general Giovanni Pitruzzella has given the green light to a law that allows the gathering of airline passengers’ information.

According Pitruzzella, under the 2016 Passenger Name Record Directive, authorities should access passengers’ information on all flights to and from the EU only in security matters, including terrorism and other serious offences.

Information should also be retained for no longer than five years, Reuters reported.

The legislation was widely opposed by rights groups such as the Belgian League of Human Rights, who asked for an annulment in 2017 claiming it was unlawful.