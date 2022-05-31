eToro adds six more digital assets to cryptocurrency line-up

Social investing network eToro has today added six new cryptocurrency tokens to its platform.

Users of the exchange can now invest in Biconomy (BICO), FTX Token (FTT), Origin Token (OGN), Immutable X (IMX), Cartesi (CTSI) and Livepeer (LPT).

Biconomy (BICO) is a protocol that streamlines crypto transactions by connecting users to decentralised applications on multiple chains at a low cost. BICO tokens can be used to pay for network fees and propose and vote on governance decisions.

FTX Token (FTT) is a crypto trading platform that offers derivatives, options, futures, and leveraged tokens. FTT is the native token of the exchange and has multiple practical uses including offering holders discounted trading fees.

Origin Token (OGN) aims to bring NFTs and DeFi to the masses through scalable peer-to-peer marketplaces built on Ethereum. OGN is the token that powers the Origin platform, and is used for staking, governance, and advertising.

Immutable X (IMX) is a layer 21 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum that uses zero-knowledge (ZK) rollups to make transactions cheaper. IMX tokens power Immutable X, and are used for staking, governance and paying transaction fees.

Cartesi (CTSI) enables developers to build decentralised applications using the operating system Linux. It uses optimistic rollups to perform computation off-chain. CTSI tokens are used for staking and paying data processing fees.

Livepeer (LPT) is a decentralised video streaming network built on Ethereum that allows network participants to rent out their computing resources for a fee. LPT tokens are used for staking and paying broadcast fees.

eToro has been offering retail clients access to the crypto markets since 2013, and now boasts 68 tokens on its platform. These new crypto assets are currently not available to US users.