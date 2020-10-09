ETFs Are Out of Focus for Most Traders

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Investors, avert your eyes. This is for the traders amongst us.

For years, if you wanted to trade an opinion on a particular industry, sector, or geography, your vehicle of choice was exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. They are transparent, relatively cheap, and allow high-level opinions to be traded in a single product.

But, they’re not for trading. Let me explain.

ETFs are funds, which generally means there are large numbers of instruments within the instrument. Funds seek diversification, which smooths out returns. As a trader, are you looking for smoothed out returns or short-term jolts in the market?

If you are a trader, you want focus – not smoothed out returns due to diversification.

Let’s go through an example.

Say you want to try to profit from a rising ecommerce sector in China.

You begin your search with China-focused ETFs. You peruse ETF websites, sift through “screeners”, read up on proprietary ETF rating systems to settle on a handful of options. Then you have to learn about weightings. Will this product actually move in correlation to my opinion?

You found your ETF: the Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, or ticker CHIQ. It’s one of the world’s largest China-focused consumer discretionary ETFs. It has 60+ components. Since you are a trader – you want volatility. Does it move?

Let’s take a look at the March to August 2020 volatility-related figures of CHIQ.

Average (Mean) Daily Range 2.02% Median Daily Range 1.79% Minimum Daily Range 0.60%

Now, as a smart shopper, you consider alternatives. Enter: FXCM’s Stock Baskets.

FXCM has 6 proprietary stock baskets focused on China Ecommerce, China Tech, Esports and Gaming, US Big Tech Firms (“FAANG”), Biotech, and Cannabis.

Since you are interested in Chinese Ecommerce, we focus on that stock basket. The basket has a straight-forward equally-weighted structure of only 5 components.

March to August 2020 volatility-related figures of FXCM’s China Ecommerce Stock Basket (CHN.ECOMM)

Average (Mean) Daily Range 3.72% Median Daily Range 3.59% Minimum Daily Range 1.05% Past performance is not an indicator of future results.

Compare these volatility figures to the first table.

So, as a trader, there are some obvious conclusions about volatility. The FXCM stock basket, CHN.ECOMM, was 84% more volatile on average in 2020 than its ETF counterpart, CHIQ. Why? The stock basket counts on 5 of the largest stocks instead of 60+. The greater the stocks in the product, the less volatility generally.

FXCM’s CHN.ECOMM Stock Basket on TradingView.com

Then you ask about costs.

Surely stock baskets are more expense given the economies of scale and size of the ETF market?

Wrong.

Let’s take the obvious cost of paying the spread – the difference in the bid/ask price when opening a trade. Here is a comparison of their spreads.

Spread (in %) Cost (per £5000 traded) CHIQ ETF 0.44% £22.19 CHN.ECOMM Stock Basket 0.11% £5.48 Past performance is not an indicator of future results.

In our view, trading stock baskets through a global broker like FXCM offers significant advantages. Not only do they provide a straightforward concept to begin trading, but the right product with the right weighting can potentially result in better trading opportunities than comparable ETFs.

