EP: 90 Paris-Longchamp Arc Day Special

With no less than six Group 1 races to look forward to on Sunday, the Longchamp course stages one of the best days in world racing.

German trainer Marcel Weiss runs Torquator Tasso in the feature race and we speak to the yard about their Arc De Triomphe hopes, plus we hear from French trainer Francois Rohaut about his sprinter Suesa who runs in the Prix De l’Abbaye.

Irish trainer Paddy Twomey also joins us to chat about Pearls Galore who runs in the Prix de la Foret on the same card.

City A.M. racing editor Bill Esdaile takes an in-depth look at the horses who will be looking to make their owners and trainers dreams come true on this special day in the heart of Paris. Hosted by Chris Barnett.

The City A.M. Punter Podcast

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing. Throughout the season ‘The Punter’ will preview the weekend’s action every Friday along with in-depth coverage of all the major racing festivals. In a partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, ‘The Punter’ also previews every midweek Wednesday Hong Kong meeting as well as all the major meetings.

Every Friday, and for all major racing Festivals, the City AM racing podcast will give you in-depth analysis of the action. Featuring interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners, the podcast is hosted by well-known racing broadcaster Chris Barnett who is joined by Bill Esdaile and Hong Kong racing expert Wally Pyrah.

Bill Esdaile

City AM’s racing editor Bill Esdaile has written for the paper since 2008. He had previously written for publications including the Sporting Life, Racing Post and The Sportsman. Each week he picks out his best bets for the weekend’s big racing action.

Chris Barnett

Chris Barnett has been a broadcasting specialist for over two decades, specialising in radio, video and podcast presentation and production. Since working at SIS, Betfair Radio, Timeform Radio, Royal Ascot, Glorious Goodwood, Cheltenham Festival Radio and more recently, Arena Racing, Chris has always been at the forefront of the top sporting events, grabbing interviews with those that matter.