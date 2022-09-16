EP: 160 Ayr, Newbury & Hong Kong

The Ayr Gold & Silver Cups are the feature races at the west Scottish track on Saturday as the sprinters line-up over 6-furlongs. Further south, Newbury stages a trio of Group races on the same afternoon.

Trainer John Ryan steps Manaccan up to Group 3 company for the first time in the 5-furlong Newbury sprint and he joins us on today’s podcast.

City AM Racing editor Bill Esdaile previews the best of the weekend’s racing action, with Wally Pyrah on hand to preview the new Hong Kong flat racing season. Hosted by Chris Barnett.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing. Throughout the season ‘The Punter’ will preview the weekend’s action every Friday along with in-depth coverage of all the major racing festivals. In a partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, ‘The Punter’ also previews every midweek Wednesday Hong Kong meeting as well as all the major meetings.

Every Friday, and for all major racing Festivals, the City AM racing podcast will give you in-depth analysis of the action. Featuring interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners, the podcast is hosted by well-known racing broadcaster Chris Barnett who is joined by Bill Esdaile and Hong Kong racing expert Wally Pyrah.

Bill Esdaile

City AM’s racing editor Bill Esdaile has written for the paper since 2008. He had previously written for publications including the Sporting Life, Racing Post and The Sportsman. Each week he picks out his best bets for the weekend’s big racing action.

Chris Barnett

Chris Barnett has been a broadcasting specialist for over two decades, specialising in radio, video and podcast presentation and production. Since working at SIS, Betfair Radio, Timeform Radio, Royal Ascot, Glorious Goodwood, Cheltenham Festival Radio and more recently, Arena Racing, Chris has always been at the forefront of the top sporting events, grabbing interviews with those that matter.