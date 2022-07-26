EP: 150 Goodwood – Thursday

The fillies take centre stage in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday when Hollie Doyle teams up again with recent group 1 winning filly Nashwa for John & Thady Gosden.

On today’s podcast, trainers Thady Gosden (Nashwa) & James Ferguson (Deauville Legend) discuss their chances of a winner in their respective races at the West Sussex course.

City AM Racing editor Bill Esdaile previews Thursday’s action with another in-depth look at some of the World Pool betting markets. Hosted by Chris Barnett.

