Environment secretary calls for widespread hosepipe bans

July was the driest on record for the South East and East Anglia, with some regions experiencing just 10 per cent of their historical average rainfall throughout the month.

More widespread hosepipe bans should be enforced by water firms across England as fears grow about a potential drought in southern England, according to the UK’s environment secretary.

George Eustice today said it was “right” that firms had already taken action and introduced water restrictions and called for further interventions.

South East Water – which covers the counties of Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire – will enforce a hosepipe ban on Friday.

People in these areas are being threatened with £1,000 fines for using hosepipes to water their gardens or wash their cars.

Eustice wrote in the Telegraph that he would support millions more Brits being put into similar restrictions in the coming weeks.

“I strongly urge other water companies to take responsible action to protect and preserve our water supplies during this exceptionally dry period,” he said.

“Water companies have a duty to ensure adequate supply, and they have assured me that essential water supplies are safe.

“In accordance with their drought plans, water companies across the country have rightly taken action to mitigate the effects of this prolonged dry weather as pressure has increased on water resources and environment.”