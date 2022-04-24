English football to get independent regulator to oversee finances, Government confirms

An independent regulator for English football will have powers to investigate and sanction clubs

The Government will today confirm plans to introduce an independent regulator for English football to oversee the game’s finances and prevent more clubs from going bust.

It will have legal powers to investigate and sanction teams, and will also be tasked with drawing up and operating tougher tests for anyone wanting to own English clubs.

The move will endorse all 10 key recommendations from MP and former sports minister Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of football governance, published last year.

Supporters could be given more power in the running of their clubs through ‘shadow boards’, which would feed into board-level decisions, and a ‘golden share’ to veto key decisions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Football brings friends, families, and communities together, which is why we are taking forward the fan-led plans to secure the future of our national game.

“Whether you’re cheering on at home or away, this government will ensure fans are once again at the heart of the game.”

The fan-led review followed outcry at the European Super League attempted breakaway and the 2019 expulsion of Bury from the Football League after getting into severe financial difficulties.

The Government has not said when a regulator will take effect but is due to provide more detail on its plans in a white paper to be published this summer.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Football is nothing without its fans and for too long the football authorities have collectively been unable to tackle some of the biggest issues in the game.

“The Government took decisive action to conduct the fan led review and today we have endorsed every one of its ten strategic recommendations and the approach set out by Tracey Crouch.

“We are now committed to fundamental reform, putting football on a more sustainable financial path, strengthening corporate governance of clubs and increasing the influence fans have in the running of the national game.”

The Football Association has argued that it should take on the regulator role, despite the creation of a new independent taskforce being a damning verdict on the FA.