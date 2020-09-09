English businesses that have been forced to close in local lockdowns will receive grants worth up to £1,500 per per property they operate every three weeks.

The emergency funding will provide support for businesses in cities such as Leicester, Bolton and other parts of Greater Manchester that have been hit by local lockdowns.

The grants will not be available to businesses that have been unable to re-open due to national lockdowns, i.e. night clubs.

A statement from the Treasury said: “Payment will be made for a three-week lockdown period.

“Each new three-week lockdown period triggers an additional payment.”

Business secretary Alok Sharma said that “no business should be punished for doing the right thing” and that the package “will offer additional breathing space for businesses that have had to temporarily close to control the virus”.

Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, called the grants “a safety net” for businesses”.

Grants worth £1,000 will be given for businesses that occupy properties with a rateable value of less than £51,000.

Grants worth £1,500 will be given for businesses that occupy properties with a rateable value of more than £51,000.

Local authorities will be responsible for distributing the grants to eligible businesses.

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chairman Mike Cherry said: “Though a lot of firms have now been able to reopen, thousands are still impacted by local lockdowns and sector-based restrictions.

“That’s why this intervention is so critical – throwing a much needed additional financial lifeline to those most harmed.

“We look forward to working with Government to make sure there is a straightforward claims process for all firms affected.”