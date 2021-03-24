Energy firms refusing to supply pubs during pandemic, trade body says

The pub industry’s trade body has accused energy companies of refusing to supply venues with power – even where they are used as residential buildings.

The British Beer & Pub Association today said a number of pubs across the UK had “experienced poor commercial behaviour” from utility firms that have refused to renew contracts or supply energy to them.

It said some pubs that have families living above them have also had energy blocked.

The BBPA said it is concerned that publicans seeking to renew or secure energy contracts “will continue to experience refusals to supply, or be forced to pay inflated fees during this process”.

The trade body has urged suppliers and energy sector regulator Ofgem to work with the pub industry to “find a long-term solution to bring confidence back to supplying the sector”.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “Publicans have already suffered enough through this pandemic. The last thing they need is energy companies refusing to supply them or renew contracts.

“The regulations are clear that energy suppliers are obliged to provide domestic energy to a pub when it is lived in. Considering so many families live in pubs, Ofgem must really do the right thing and ensure these unfair behaviour is ended.

“It’s time for energy companies to show support for the sector through fair dealing.”

City A.M. has contacted Ofgem for comment.