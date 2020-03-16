Emmanuel Macron says Schengen borders will close tomorrow at noon

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced that the borders of the 26-country Schengen zone will be closed from midday tomorrow as the EU ramps up measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

In addition, French citizens will have to remain at home for 15 days, Macron announced in a televised address, with anyone caught flouting the restrictions to be punished.

Gas, electricity, water bills and rent payments will also be suspended during the crisis, he added.

The president also said that no French company would be allowed to collapse as a result of the disease, and told businesses to take steps to enable working from home for all employees.

He also unveiled a €300bn package to guarantee loans to companies during the outbreak.

The second round of France’s local elections will also be postponed until 21 June in response to the crisis.

“We are in a health war”, the president said.

