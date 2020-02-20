Emerging markets help Smith & Nephew beat annual sales record

Improved underlying revenue growth of 4.4 per cent has propelled Smith & Nephew’s sales above $5bn (£3.8bn) for the first time in its history.

The figures

Underlying revenue growth for the year was up 4.4 per cent propelling sales above $5bn for the first time.

Underlying sales growth from emerging markets was 16.1 per cent while its sports medicine and ENT unit revenue grew 7 per cent.

Smith & Nephew’s full year dividend was up 4 per cent to 37.5 cents per share.

Why it’s interesting

The medical products maker forecast another year of revenue growth after topping annual sales expectations.

Smith & Nephew said its outlook for underlying growth of 3.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent in 2020 but assuming that the coronavirus outbreak in China would normalise early in the second quarter.

Sales were helped by higher demand from emerging markets and growth in its sports medicine unit.

Emerging markets, including China, have helped to drive growth as patient populations grow and medical expertise improves.

The company also announced it completed five acquisitions last year.

Shares were up 9 per cent at 8.30am.

What Smith & Nephew said

Chief executive Roland Diggelmann said: