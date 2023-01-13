Elvis star Austin Butler’s Golden Globes speech declaring “love” for Lisa Marie Presley goes viral

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)

Elvis star Austin Butler declared his “love” for Lisa Marie Presley just two days before she tragically passed away aged 54.

In a passionate speech upon accepting his Best Actor award at the Golden Globes, Austin Butler leant into his adoration for Elvis’ family and how they had supported and guided him throughout the filming process.

“The Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me, Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” he said.

Austin Butler thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley two days ago is extra powerful now 🥹…RIP Lisa Marie 🙏

Lisa Marie and her mother Priscilla Presley both appeared deeply touched by Butler’s declaration, with Lisa Marie taking her hands to her chest to express her gratitude.

TMZ reported that Lisa Maria Presley was discovered unresponsive by her housekeeper in her bedroom and then fell into cardiac arrest.

She received CPR at her home in Calabasas, California, by her ex-husband Danny Keough before she was placed in a medically-induced coma. She was taken to hospital but tragically passed away.

Lisa Marie was seen at the Golden Globes just two days prior to her death, where she showed up in support of Baz Luhrmann’s new film about her father.

In a statement to People magazine Priscilla said: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

“She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss,” Priscilla added. Thank you for your love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

On Tuesday Lisa Marie praised Butler’s performance as Elvis on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She said: “I’m so proud of him [Butler] and Baz and I’m just here to support them.

“He’s just as good off screen as he is on. Amazing, he’s such a sweetheart.”

During interviews on the red carpet she asked longtime Elvis collaborator Jerry Schilling if she could link his arm for support.

It is unclear whether Lisa Marie was feeling unwell at the event two days before her death.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Elvis and most famously married Michael Jackson in the 1990s. She had her own music career in the 1990s and early 2000s, releasing singles including Lights Out, which reached number 16 in the UK charts.

