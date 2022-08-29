Elon Musk: Focus is on releasing self-driving Teslas by the end of the year

(Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Elon Musk is currently focused on releasing self-driving Teslas in the US, and potentially in Europe, by the year’s end.

“The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit … and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving,” the electric vehicle (EV) tycoon said on Monday during an energy conference in Norway.

“Have self-driving in wide release at least in the US, and … potentially in Europe, depending on regulatory approval.”

Musk’s comments come a few days after the EV giant was accused of silencing safety campaigners demonstrating against its driverless technology.

Tesla sent a cease and desist letter requiring US advocacy group the Dawn Project to shut down its TV commercials which, according to the marquee, misrepresented the technology.

The ads showed a driverless Tesla running down child-sized mannequins during a safety test.

Over the last few months Tesla was forced to recall several thousands of vehicles due to safety concerns, City A.M. reported.

Elon Musk also told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that the production of oil and gas should not be paused while we develop sustainable energy sources.

“Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilisation will crumble,” Elon Musk said.

City A.M. has approached Tesla for further comment.