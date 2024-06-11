Election 2024: Man arrested after ‘cement’ thrown at Nigel Farage

A man has been arrested after objects including “cement” were thrown at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Farage, who is standing in Clacton-on-Sea, was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley, south Yorkshire, while campaigning on Tuesday.

Footage emerged of what appeared to be a coffee cup being thrown at the politician, which Farage ducked.

Video then showed a man in a red hoodie shouting from a construction area, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed Farage.

South Yorkshire Police said they had arrested a 28-year-old man, who remained in custody.

Farage called the incident “pretty nasty” and said while “protest is part of our democratic process” it “does not involve chucking cement towards me, or even stones”.

Home secretary James Cleverly said there “must be no place for violence” in politics. Labour candidate for Barnsley South, Stephanie Peacock said she “condemned” the “intimidation”.

It comes after Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage when a milkshake was thrown over Farage at a pub in Clacton, Essex, last week.

Thomas Bowen is due to appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.