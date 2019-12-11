Yougov poll: These are the London seats tipped to swing for Labour

Some of London’s longest-standing Conservative seats are tipped to swing for Labour in tomorrow’s election, according to the final Yougov poll.

Released last night, the Yougov poll suggests a slim Conservative majority of 28 seats across the country, an increase of 22 on 2017, which would be enough for Boris Johnson to push through the Withdrawal Agreement and begin the next phase of Brexit.

Labour are expected to lose 31 seats, with the Lib Dems picking up three new seats. The SNP will get a six-seat boost, while Plaid Cymru and the Greens will keep their respective tallies of four and one.

That shows a marked increase for Labour, who had been on course to lose 44 seats.

Conservatives could still take Bishop Auckland, Dudley North, Bury South; Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Scunthorpe, Don Valley, North Norfolk, the poll showed.

London calling

Meanwhile in London, the Yougov poll found that Labour’s Emma Dent Coad is expected to hold Kensington, while Theresa Villier’s Chipping Barnett seat could swing to her Labour rival.

Justine Greening’s former seat Putney is also expected to turn red.

The Lib Dems look set to take Richmond Park, St Albans, Sheffield Hallam and South Cambridgeshire, according to the Yougov poll.

But many of the seats that have been looking vulnerable are not expected to change hands.

Iain Duncan Smith looks likely to retain Chingford and Wood Green, although it will be tight with a two-point lead for the Conservatives (47 per cent versus Labour’s 45 per cent).

Raab at risk?

And Dominic Raab, who is defending his 23,000 majority in Esher and Walton, looks like he will fend off the attack from the Lib Dems, who are on 44 per cent, versus the Conservatives on 46 per cent.

“Most of the seats changing hands are ones Labour won in 2017, passing back to Tory control,” the group said. “What happens in these constituencies is key to deciding whether Boris Johnson has a majority and how large it may be.”

Chris Curtis, Yougov’s political research manager, said: “Our latest and final poll shows that a small Conservative majority is likely, with the Tories taking 22 more seats than in 2017 and Labour losing 31. This would be the best and worst results respectively for each party since the 80s.

“But the margins are extremely tight and small swings in a small number of seats, perhaps from tactical voting and a continuation of Labour’s recent upward trend, means we can’t currently rule out a hung parliament. As things currently stand there are 85 seats with a margin of error of 5% or less.”

