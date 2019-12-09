City Talk
CFA Institute Talk
Regulators welcome fintech but aren’t sure what to do with it
Monday 9 December 2019 9:06 am

Jo Swinson admits revoking Article 50 'doesn't look likely' as Lib Dems unveil second ref plan


Share

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has admitted the best chance of stopping Brexit is through a second referendum rather than pursuing the party’s divisive policy of revoking Article 50.

Read more: Jo Swinson confronts Extinction Rebellion protesters glued to Lib Dem bus

This morning the party unveiled plans for “ready-to-go” legislation for a second referendum immediately after the election.

The plans involve two draft bills – a ‘Paving Bill’ to begin consultation around a referendum question and establish campaign designation, and a a full bill, which would provide for a referendum on the current deal or staying in the European Union.


It appears to mark a move away from the party’s initial position, which appears in the manifesto, to revoke Article 50 unilaterally under a Liberal Democrat government.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today Programme this morning, Swinson explained this was because she now accepted it was unlikely that the Lib Dems would win a majority.

Swinson said: “The most likely way we can stop Brexit is through a People’s Vote… [Revoke] is only in the circumstances of a Liberal Democrat government.

Read more: Jo Swinson says Lib Dems are ‘new party of business’

“Of course that itself would be democratic. But where we are right now that doesn’t look likely.”

Share


Tags:


Related articles

Jeremy Corbyn

General Election 2019: Lib Dems squeezed in London as Labour starts to fight back

Catherine Neilan
Jo Swinson

The Lib Dems deserve a bad night at the polls

Christian May
Grassroots football on Hackney Marshes

General election 2019: Conservatives pledge £550m for grassroots football

Michael Searles