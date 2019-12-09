Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has admitted the best chance of stopping Brexit is through a second referendum rather than pursuing the party’s divisive policy of revoking Article 50.

This morning the party unveiled plans for “ready-to-go” legislation for a second referendum immediately after the election.

The plans involve two draft bills – a ‘Paving Bill’ to begin consultation around a referendum question and establish campaign designation, and a a full bill, which would provide for a referendum on the current deal or staying in the European Union.

It appears to mark a move away from the party’s initial position, which appears in the manifesto, to revoke Article 50 unilaterally under a Liberal Democrat government.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today Programme this morning, Swinson explained this was because she now accepted it was unlikely that the Lib Dems would win a majority.

Swinson said: “The most likely way we can stop Brexit is through a People’s Vote… [Revoke] is only in the circumstances of a Liberal Democrat government.

“Of course that itself would be democratic. But where we are right now that doesn’t look likely.”