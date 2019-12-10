Jeremy Corbyn has insisted his leadership is not holding the party back this in the General Election 2019.

The Labour leader, who is still mired in criticism over his handling of antisemitism, shrugged off suggestions candidates weren’t using his image on their leaflets because he was unpopular.

“It’s not a presidential election, it’s a parliamentary election in which we elect members of parliament,” he told the BBC.

“I’m the leader of the Labour Party and I’m very proud to have that position.”

The 70-year old, who would be the oldest Prime Minister in more than a century if he were to win, said he was “very healthy, very fit and very active” and had been on the road throughout the winter campaign.

“I’ve travelled more than any other party leader in this election, I’ve attended more events than any other party leader in this election, and I’ve still not finished yet – we’ve got another two days to go, and I’ll be out on the road the whole time – right up till 10 o’clock on Thursday night,” he said.

“I eat porridge every morning – if that’s a help.”

Corbyn, who was also reacting to the hospital row currently engulfing the Conservatives, insisted Labour’s plan to rescue the NHS was “completely credible”.

“We’ve put forward a spending plan which will, I believe, give sufficient resources to the NHS, will also properly fund the maintenance issues,” he said. “On a wider level, the education issues surrounding nurse training, doctor training, and the funding that goes behind that.”

Main image: Getty